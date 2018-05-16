New contract win for dry dock

Penzance Dry Dock has won a new contract to refit the fisheries protection vessel, Saint Piran.

It is the first time that the 27-metre vessel, which is based out of Newlyn, has been refitted in Cornwall and the refit is a major contract for the dry dock which was won following a competitive tender process.

Penzance Dry Dock is Europe’s oldest dry dock and a part of the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group, which is one of the biggest employers in the area. It provides engineering services for both marine and land-based projects, in addition to maintaining the Group’s fleet of vessels, which include the iconic Scillonian III passenger ferry.

Saint Piran entered dry dock this week and will be there for a month while maintenance is carried out. It is one of four vessels operated by the Penzance-based Cornwall Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA), whose duties include enforcing relevant fisheries legislation around the Cornish coast

Kevin Ayres, marine superintendent at Penzance Dry Dock, said: “Saint Piran is a local vessel doing an important job around our shores and we are delighted to welcome her to Penzance Dry Dock.

“This is an important contract for us to have won, awarded on best value criteria, and we know the Cornwall IFCA is pleased to see this work come to Cornwall, supporting local skills and jobs.”

Saint Piran is equipped with electronic charting and navigational equipment which is used to monitor protected areas and ensure compliance with fisheries legislation. It also acts as a mothership to the RIB (Rigid Inflatable Boat) Lyonesse, which is used to help with the boarding of vessels.

Penzance Dry Dock offers a wet berth facility as well as modern and functional fabrication and workshop spaces able to service vessels of up to 75metres in length.

The dry dock recently announced it is working in partnership with Yachtprojects International Llc, a Florida-based company which undertakes refit and repair project management and offers servicing work globally.

The new contracts represent a new drive to expand business contracts for Penzance Dry Dock following the appointment in January of Andy Kesson as the new dry dock manager.