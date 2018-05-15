Merlin Cinemas has been named as one of Britain’s most inspirational companies.

The fifth edition of London Stock Exchange Group’s annual 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain report identifies the UK’s fastest growing and most dynamic SMEs.

62 companies from the south west are named in the report, an increase of 8% compared to last year.

And among that number are Merlin Cinemas, which since starting in 1990 at the Savoy Cinema in Penzance, now operates cinemas across the UK, mostly in coastal and rural locations.

Also in the list are Helston-based building and landscape service company MJL Cornwall, and Liskeard-based Champion Groundworks.

Nikhil Rathi, CEO of London Stock Exchange plc, said: “We warmly congratulate all of the companies identified in this year’s ‘1000 companies to Inspire Britain’ report.

“Five years on, the report continues to demonstrate the strength and diversity of British businesses across the country. These dynamic companies are the backbone of our economy, playing an important role in the UK’s ability to innovate, export and grow.

“With the number of south west companies up eight percent compared to last year, it is testament to the entrepreneurial spirit and economic and job creating potential of companies from the region. Policy makers must continue to increase access to growth capital for these firms, which would in turn benefit the wider UK economy.”