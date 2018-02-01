TorFX completes the hat-trick

TorFX has been named International Money Transfer Provider of the Year for a third successive year.

The Penzance-based currency broker received the accolade at the Consumer Moneyfacts Awards in London, hosted by comic Ellie Taylor.

MD, Nigel Fox, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won this prestigious award for the third year running. Being recognised by customers as best-in-class is incredibly satisfying and testimony to the dedication of our employees who work hard to ensure our clients receive a really great service.”