A Cornish businesswoman who made her mark running an award-winning environmental consultancy in Somerset, is now setting her sights closer to home following a move back to Cornwall.

Louisa Inch, of Penzance, took her first post in Cornwall after graduating in environmental pollution science which led to her becoming a chartered environmentalist, and then starting her own business Premier Water Solutions Ltd in Somerset.

Premier Water Solutions offers a range of consultancy services including flood risk assessments, surface water drainage systems, foul water investigation, rainwater recycling and water quality investigations.

She said: “I’ve always held a passion for Cornwall and I pleased to be able to return home and offer an independent service that is both flexible and affordable.”

Premier Water Solutions offers remedial and installation work alongside consultancy work, with the benefit of not being aligned to a sole manufacturer.

Inch added: “Larger environmental consultancies are tied to certain product lines and costs, I can offer impartial advice on the best products to suit the project.”

To date, Premier Water Solutions, which has won awards in the Somerset Business Awards and Western Gazette Business Awards, has taken a range of ambitious and bespoke projects ranging from a flood risk assessment and drainage designs for a 64-home development in Somerset to small septic tank installations.