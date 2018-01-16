A Cornish raw chocolate entrepreneur is hoping to indulge the senses nationwide after launching a new range of artisan, organic and vegan raw chocolates.

Created by Penzance-based, trained Cacaoista Alison Fleming – Mococu – has launched a range of chocolates and sensual gifts all made from natural ingredients.

All of the products use ethically sourced, cold pressed, raw organic Peruvian Criollo cacao, to retain the highest amount of superfood qualities.

As part of her own journey to launch Mococu, Fleming travelled to central America attending a Mayan Cacao ceremony and chocolate workshops in the Yucatan region of Mexico, enabling her to put this knowledge into every product she makes.

She said: “It’s already been an amazing journey to launch Mococu – and one I never even considered would happen when I first discovered Cacao in 2015 and started baking with it. It’s such a beautiful, natural ingredient and creates the basis for our range of chocolates and indulgent chocolate gifts.

“Our aim is to create a range of products that are natural and healthy yet at the same time indulgent and sensual – all made right here in Cornwall.”