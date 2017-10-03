Chef and restaurateur, Ben Tunnicliffe, will host a ‘Feed The 300’ celebration next month to commemorate the 300th birthday of the historic Tolcarne Inn in Newlyn.

During November, 300 guests will dine on a three-course menu featuring Tunnicliffe’s favourite dishes from a career in cooking, with Cornish seafood playing the starring role.

Members of the public can now book their table and join the celebration – tables are available every Wednesday and Thursday evening throughout the month.

The special price of £28 per person includes recipes for recreating the dishes at home and a £10 voucher for a return visit; an optional wine flight will be charged at an additional rate.

Since taking over the pub in 2012, Tunnicliffe has made The Tolcarne Inn a leading destination for food lovers keen to experience some of Cornwall’s freshest fish and shellfish, sourced from nearby Newlyn Fish Market.

Critical acclaim and a Michelin Bib Gourmand (for good food at affordable prices) has been matched with a loyal following among locals and visitors.

Tunnicliffe said: “This building has witnessed a huge amount of history: the growth and decline of the mining industry, the trials and triumphs of Newlyn’s fishermen, the evolution of the local artist colony, the arrival of tourism and Cornwall’s emergence as a food destination.

“It seems fitting to mark the pub’s birthday by bringing people together to celebrate over good food and drink.”