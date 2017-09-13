Steamship chief exec steps down

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company chief executive, Rob Goldsmith, has stepped down after almost four years in post.

Goldsmith joined the company in early 2014 and has presided over steady growth – passenger numbers have increased for three successive years, and a strong commercial performance has allowed the company to invest significantly in the transport network.

The announcement was made at the company’s Annual General Meeting on St Mary’s today (September 13).

Steamship Company chairman, Andrew May, said: “We are grateful for everything that Rob has done to put the company on such a strong commercial footing that has allowed us to commit to a major schedule of investment. He has done a remarkable job and will leave the company in very good shape, with a terrific team. We wish him well as he pursues new opportunities.

“Rob’s departure creates an opportunity for the company to review its structure for the next five years so we are appointing board director Mark Howarth as interim managing director while that review takes place. I am pleased that Rob has agreed to continue working with us while we effect a smooth handover.”

Goldsmith added: “It has been a privilege to be CEO of the Steamship Group over recent years and I am tremendously proud of the dedication and achievements of my whole team during that period. I will be very sad to leave but I believe there are a different set of challenges and opportunities ahead and the time is right for someone else to lead the company in the next phase of its development.”

The Isles of Scilly Steamship Company provides lifeline passenger and freight services to the Isles of Scilly and carried almost 210,000 passengers by sea and air in the 12 months to March 31 this year.

In the last five years the company has invested £15 million in upgrading the transport network to Scilly and is currently exploring options to replace the Scillonian III passenger ferry.

Interim MD Howarth joined the Steamship Company Board in 2013 and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport. He has been in the transport business for 50 years, working in both the UK and overseas.