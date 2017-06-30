ITEC partners with Pirates

Technology company, ITEC, has been announced as official technology partner to the Cornish Pirates, as part of a two-year sponsorship deal.

ITEC, which is based in Bristol but has offices across the UK, including Redruth, will also be sponsoring the hospitality marquee at the Pirates’ ground at the Mennaye Field in Penzance.

ITEC’s CEO, Nick Orme, said: “ITEC is the leading IT and office technology provider across the south west and Cornwall is a super-important market for us. That’s why our team in Redruth and the whole company are thrilled to be associated with the Pirates and to be their official technology supplier.”