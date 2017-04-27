Ben Tunnicliffe Sennen Cove – a restaurant and events venue overlooking the beach at Sennen – is about to unveil a new outdoor bar in time for the summer season.

The launch coincides with the release of ‘Head Launcher’, an exclusive ale produced for the restaurant by Skinner’s Brewery.

The Surf Den, which will officially open this weekend (Saturday, April 29), is “a relaxed spot for beach-lovers and wave-chasers, who can enjoy a thirst-quenching drink, chilled DJ sets and freshly baked pizzas”.

Chef and restauranteur, Ben Tunnicliffe, said: “We’ve been in residence here at Sennen for three years, and we’re thrilled to put our stamp on this amazing spot with the work we’ve done on the terrace, adapting it to create a new dedicated outside bar.

“It’s a blissful space to lose yourself in for a few hours – you could be in Bali or Australia rather than the UK!”