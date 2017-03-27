The Cornish Oven is set to open its fifth shop this week, in Penzance.

The bakery, which has seven customer delivery vans and shops in Illogan, Pool, Helston and Camborne, is opening the doors of its new outlet on Wednesday (March 29) on the Long Rock Business Park.

The Cornish Oven was launched in 1999 with its first shop in Illogan and over the past 18 years, owner Giles William has built a business which now employs more than 40 staff.

He commented: “Opening my next shop in Penzance means a lot to me, as I grew up and went to school in the area.

“I’m so pleased with the shop’s location, as I believe it’s going to offer convenience for locals and workers, especially with the free parking right outside.”