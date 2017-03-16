£800k fisheries investment

An £800k investment from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) and Marine Management Organisation has been secured to support the sustainable development of fishing related projects in Cornwall & Isles of Scilly.

It will be managed by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Fisheries Local Action Group (FLAG) and will be used to match with private investment to support a sustainable future for local fishing communities.

The FLAG area extends along the entire Cornish and Isles of Scilly coast and the investment has been made available for three years. The FLAG will be supported locally by Cornwall Development Company (CDC) who will manage the administration and Cornwall Rural Community Charity (CRCC).

The FLAG comprises representation from the local community including those working in the fishing industry as well as other private, public and voluntary sector organisations.

The FLAG would like to hear from projects that will contribute to one or more of the following key objectives:

Supporting innovation, diversification and micro business development

Developing and supporting social, economic and environmental projects

Developing and supporting innovation in fish, fish products, fish waste and processes and adding value

Developing and supporting training to mentor new entrants

The investment will be available for projects to bid into with the size of interventions depending on the project activity and proposed outcomes.

Speaking at the launch of the FLAG at Looe Quayside Centre, Tony Tomlinson, chairman of the Fisheries Local Action Group, said: “The award of additional European investment to the local fishing industry is welcomed, particularly as a reflection of how important the sector remains to the economy of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. This investment will help to create new jobs in the sector, mentor new entrants and create new business opportunities.”

Anthony Vage, head of programme and fund services at CDC, added: “The European investment represents a huge endorsement of the FLAG model of delivery in the fishing sector which has achieved considerable success in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly; awarding investment to the county and allowing local representatives from the industry to make the decisions.”

For more information and Expression of Interest forms, contact the FLAG Animateur (01736 364324).