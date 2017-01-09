Cornish language festival confirmed

A nine-day Cornish language festival – the first of its kind – will take place in Penzance beginning in February.

Festival Kernewek – Penzance Cornish Language Festival will be held in The Acorn Theatre and is being organised by the educational charity Cornish Quest.

The festival programme is varied and full of activities relating to the Cornish language. Some events will be for people who are fluent in Cornish while many activities will be for people wanting to find out about this unique aspect of Cornwall, and for people interested in the history of Cornish.

Festival organiser, Jane Howells, said: “The festival will bring people together for an inspirational nine days connecting residents with the Cornish language, celebrating Cornish culture and exploring the heritage of Penzance through the medium of the Cornish language.”

A highlight of the festival will be a conference on Saturday, February 25. The keynote speaker will be the Council of Europe’s Dr Tove Malloy.

Dr Malloy is a member of the Advisory Committee on the European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities and chaired the panel of experts when they visited Truro last year. The theme of the conference will be The Framework Convention, the European Charter and the Cornish Language.

The festival starts on February 25, and will culminate on St Piran’s Day, March 5.

