The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has presented Penzance Beer Company with five awards picked up at October’s Falmouth Beer Festival, including a cup for champion Cornish beer.

There was a silver category award for Mild, and gold category awards for Crowlas Bitter and Scilly Stout. Scilly Stout was named runner-up champion beer and took the champion beer of Cornwall award, too.

The presentation to brewery and Star Inn owner and brewer, Pete Elvin, was made by Dugg Polman, deputy chairman of Cornwall CAMRA, in front of a busy pub in Crowlas.

“I’m astounded we got so many awards across the board,” Elvin said. “I want to thank my loyal customers – without them I wouldn’t be brewing these beers.”

He thanked his staff, too, led by manager Emma Blewett. “If they weren’t doing such a great job, I would be able to end so much time in ‘the shed!”

Penzance Brewing Co brews four regular beers – Crowlas Bitter, Potion No 9, Brison Bitter and Mild – which are always on tap at the Star.

A rota of other beers includes last year’s biggest hit, Hoptimystic, a fresh and tropical tasting golden beer, and, the “rich and delicious” Scilly Stout.