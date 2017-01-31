Awards brace for TorFX

Penzance-based currency broker, TorFX, came away from the 2017 Moneyfacts Consumer Awards with a brace of accolades.

As well as triumphing in the International Money Transfer Provider of the Year category, TorFX also won overall Best Customer Service.

TorFX MD, Nigel Fox, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have won both these prestigious awards for the second year running.

“Being recognised by customers as the best in your field is incredibly satisfying but to be acknowledged across the whole financial services industry, including some household names, for best customer service is both amazing and humbling.”