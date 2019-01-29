A Cornish resin-bound driveway and flooring specialist has launched new driveway solution made from recycled plastics.

The directors of Newquay-based Oltco, Tom Stringer and Johnny Pearce, were all too aware of the detrimental impact that waste plastic was having on the environment, so set about creating ‘Recycle Bound’ – a special resin-bound blend for driveways and pathways made using waste plastic – drink bottles, food packaging, straws etc.

Pearce said: “As a native of Newquay, I became increasingly concerned about the huge amount of waste plastic which was polluting the coastline of Cornwall and beyond. With Newquay being a plastic free zone, the team and I are passionate about making a difference to the community and the world around us, including the natural environment, so it was important to us to try and help.”

Recycle Bound is suitable for a wide range of areas including driveways, patios, footpaths and terraces. Oltco believes it is the first company in the world to offer this sustainable solution for homeowners and businesses. Each square metre of Recycle Bound consists of the equivalent of 3,000 plastic straws.