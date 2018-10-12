Newquay Business Week success

This week’s Newquay Business Week has been proclaimed a resounding success.

As the five-day programme of events drew to a close today at the Great Western Hotel, Newquay Business Improvement District director, Jenny Briant, said: “The week delivered a varied calendar of topics, carefully chosen to benefit Cornish businesses and provide an insight into topics which may have otherwise been inaccessible.

“Business Week 2018 was a remarkable success and saw lots of engagement from the local business community.”

Nearly 750 tickets were sold this year, with sessions taking place in a different location each day. with the Headland Hotel acting as host on the Monday, followed by the Atlantic Hotel, Lighthouse Cinema, the Legacy Hotel Victoria and the Great Western Hotel.

Speakers this year delivered a wide range of sessions ranging from social media to content marketing, storytelling to website MOTs; digital marketing to online selling, sustainability practices for businesses to the future of tourism in Cornwall and a two-hour session on Cornwall Airport Newquay and Spaceport Cornwall, in which the new flight route to Copenhagen was revealed.

“Newquay Business Week is really going from strength to strength,” added BID director Karen Hoyle, “attracting more businesses than ever and lots of new faces this year.

“The week is firmly becoming one of the most popular business events in Cornwall and recognised as the event to attend for high quality speakers that are particularly relevant to what businesses need in Cornwall.

“Newquay as a business destination is growing and our thanks go to all our amazing speakers and venues.”

For any feedback on this year’s event, please email your comments to info@newquaybid.co.uk