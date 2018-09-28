New recruitment tech start-up

Newquay-based entrepreneur Tom Pugh-Jones has launched a new web-based recruitment tool.

Referon enables high-growth businesses to find talent through referrals from trusted employees.

The platform allows a company’s employees to recommend suitable connections for job vacancies, and those employees are rewarded for successful referrals.

Listing a company’s vacancies on Referon is free; the platform simply takes a small fee for a successful placement and the referrer receives a cash reward, resulting in increased employee engagement.

As a recruiter working with a number of high-growth technology businesses, Pugh-Jones discovered a series of barriers businesses face when scaling up which were centred around people, talent management and recruitment.

He said: “When talking to those responsible for talent management I found that one of the biggest difficulties was in finding good people who fit the company culture rather than simply focusing on skill set or experience alone.

“A company’s employees will know better than anyone whether their connections will excel in a role at their company, so I saw an opportunity to create something that not only solved a problem for HR but also incentivised employees to recommend quality candidates, giving them more responsibility, involving them in the wider business and increasing company-wide employee engagement.”