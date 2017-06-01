Acorn Blue sponsors vets team

Newquay-based property developer, Acorn Blue, has agreed to sponsor Penryn’s Old Edgarians 7s recently-formed veterans rugby team, the ‘Eggs Vets’.

The company has provided new strips for the team, which formed this year for players over the age of 35.

After receiving their new blue and white strips, the team made its debut at the recent Jacob Maloy Osterosarcoma Trust 7s tournament in Camborne, coming in as runners up and helping the event to raise over £7k.

Wayne Rundle, project manager at Acorn Blue, said “As a former Eggs player myself, Acorn wanted to support the vets team and the Jacob Maloy charity fundraiser. We were happy to supply the new strips for the team and we are looking forward to supporting them in future charity events.”