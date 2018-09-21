Pet food company expands product line

Cornish pet food brand, Purely Fish will be launching four new products at a leading trade show this weekend.

The Liskeard-based business, which was formed just over a year ago by parent company Ideal Foods, produces a range of 100% natural pet food and treats made from fish and will be showcasing two new products for dogs and two for cats at PATS Telford on September 23 and 24.

The smoked salmon crisps and cod training treats for dogs and smoked salmon snacks and cod crunchies for cats are said to be gluten free, hypoallergenic and “good for heart health, brain development and vitality”.

Purely Fish business development manager, Karen Scott, commented: “We have listened to our customers and developed four new products that pet owners really want.

“We have been able to maintain our core values of 100% natural pet products, made with a minimum of 85% fish, fit for human consumption, while introducing a sense of humanisation to a range that can be developed with many more fish combinations.”