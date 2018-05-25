USS up for the Challenge

The next generation of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV’s) from Unmanned Survey Solutions (USS) has been given the green light thanks to a grant from Marine-i.

Hayle-based USS has successfully introduced the Inception Class Mark 1 and Mark 2 USV’s to the survey market. “Built by surveyors, for surveyors”, these USVs survey in shallow coastal or inland areas. The Accession Class next generation USV is a much larger vessel for use in the open ocean and is now about to become a reality thanks to Marine-i, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund.

USS director, James Williams, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity and were delighted to receive support from the Marine-i Marine Challenge Fund over the next five years to be able to develop our own Offshore Renewables class vessel.

“We’re now looking for project partners to help us design the Accession Class USV’s with the right specifications.”

The Accession Class USV will be a robust marine autonomous multi-role USV with integrated airborne drone capabilities. The 4.5m vessel will be designed from the ground up by a naval architect.