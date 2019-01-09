A leading heating and renewable company has strengthened its commitment to customer service with a £150k investment, including the introduction of a new software system.

Penryn-based Blue Flame Heating has gone live with its new simPRO business management software. The firm has become the first company in Cornwall to install the software, which has over 100,000 mobile workforce users worldwide.

Blue Flame director and founder, Mark Bolitho, said: “We’re very excited about the introduction of simPRO and what it will offer our customers.

“Delivering remarkable customer service is one of our key values, so we have taken our time over the last 12 months to work with simPRO to develop a system that will support our customers, engineers and back office team.

“We have tested, adjusted and worked with the developers to add in new options that no other company in the country is using.”

The company has spent the last six months updating the new system with data from its 12,000 domestic, commercial and landlord customers.

The new system will offer streamlined booking for servicing and repairs, and enhanced access to information, including all reports and quotes.