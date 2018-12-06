Busy autumn sets A&P up for strong 2019

A&P Falmouth has experienced one of its busiest autumn seasons on record, thanks to a flurry of ferry and commercial projects.

Ferry operators Condor Ferries, Red Funnel, Torpoint, Sandbanks Ferry, and Wightlink have all called on A&P Falmouth for annual repairs and maintenance. In recent weeks, Condor Liberation, Plym II, Bramblebush Bay and Red Funnel’s Red Falcon have all been in A&P’s dry dock in Falmouth.

A number of other vessels, including Condor Rapide, Red Osprey, Red Eagle, Wightlink’s St Faith and St Clare and Wight & Wight Sun’s Victoria will drydock between December and March, when the traditional ferry season comes to a close.

In addition, Norwegian roll-on/roll-off shipping line United European Car Carriers has appointed A&P Falmouth to provide a major refit, including tail shaft, rudder, steering vein and gear box overhauls, for its vessel Autosun. The Falmouth team has also commenced a six to eight-week life extension project for Aggregate Industries’ hopper dredger Karissa.

Commercial director, Ian Douglas, said: “Falmouth has been especially busy over the last few months and the dry dock has been in continual use since June.

“This looks set to continue well into 2019 as the changes we made to the business earlier in the year continue to bear fruit and help us win new clients.”