Student startup programme launches

With the start of the new term well underway, the Student Startup team at the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus held a launch night for its new programme which seeks to equip budding entrepreneurs with the practical skills and support to bring their ideas to life.

To a packed audience of students, recent graduates, staff and local entrepreneurs at the Warehouse in Penryn, Student Startup officer David Walker laid out the team’s vision to build connections between the campus and the wider community, and to foster an inspiring and collaborative entrepreneurial network.

The south west is a hot-bed for innovative startups, which was reflected in the speaker line-up.

Up first was Muddy Duck Productions – a film production company which specialises in making high-quality, engaging short films to showcase scientific research and conservation projects.

Founded by students from the Penryn Campus, the company received support from the Student Startup Programme and is a great example of a team finding a passion at university and turning that into a viable and successful business.

Up next was local company Rio Nuevo, bean to bar chocolatiers who gave a talk about the benefits of slowing down the startup journey, in order to create a more loyal customer base and better product.

Finally, As One Talks shared some top tips for starting a business and some key learning through their involvement in a broad range of both successful and unsuccessful startups.

Founder Alex Light explored what entrepreneurs can learn from their own and each other’s mistakes and how this can make everyone stronger and more resilient.

The Student Startup team will be running practical, hands-on workshops every week on the Penryn Campus, open to current students and recent graduates.

To find out more, contact thinktrydo@exeter.co.uk.