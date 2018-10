The 2018 Monaco Yacht Show provided a spectacular backdrop for Pendennis Shipyard’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

The recently launched Pendennis new build SY Vijonara was exhibited at the show and the Royal Air Force (RAF) Red Arrows Aerobatic Team performed its spectacular display over the harbour.

“Being able to present Vijonara to the industry at the Monaco Yacht Show during our anniversary year is a really proud moment for us,” said joint MD at Pendennis, Mike Carr.