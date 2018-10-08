Degree course awarded RIBA status

Falmouth University’s BA(Hons) Architecture degree has been validated by the RIBA.

This recognition from the Royal Institute of British Architects, the industry’s professional body, means that the Falmouth course is of a high enough standard to meet the nationally recognised attributes for Part 1 Architecture graduates.

Commenting on the award, head of architecture, Tom Ebdon, said: “RIBA validation is about recognising quality and innovation in architectural education. We’re delighted that Falmouth University’s degree course has been judged as meeting and exceeding the Institute’s rigorous standards.”