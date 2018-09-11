First ELF grant award

Volunteers at Working Woodlands Cornwall celebrated this weekend, as the project became the first to receive a grant from the Cornwall Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty Trust (CAONB Trust).

The Trust handed over a cheque for £500 from its Environmental and Landscape Fund (ELF), which is designed to support community groups and businesses within the AONB to conserve and enhance the landscape.

Working Woodlands Cornwall is a Community Interest Company based at Devichoys Wood Nature Reserve near Mylor, which is within the South Coast Central AONB.

The team carry out traditional woodland management and produce high-quality firewood whilst offering volunteering, training and apprenticeship opportunities.

The grant will pay for the installation of an environmentally friendly ‘solar-kiln’ to speed up the drying of the firewood.

Tom Kemp from Working Woodlands Cornwall said: “The grant is a big boost for us. Although modest, our project is making a real difference – improving community resourcefulness, reducing isolation and creating a network of like-minded individuals, whilst also improving their physical and mental well-being.”

The Trust has funding for up to five community schemes and is inviting applications for the remaining four grants. To find out more, click here.