Falmouth-based commercial property agency Redgrave Commercial has won the award for ‘Most Active Dealmaker in Cornwall’, for the second year running.

The ‘Most Active Dealmaker’ is awarded by Estates Gazette, the leading publication for the commercial property market in the UK, to the agent recognised for completing the highest amount of transactions within that year.

Rob Redgrave, owner of Redgrave Commercial, said: “To be awarded ‘Most Active Dealmaker’ for two years running is a great achievement, especially within the first three years of starting the business and I’m delighted.

“It’s a good time for the commercial property market in Cornwall and I’d like to think that an award of this nature reflects that. This award is a great achievement for the business and it’s an exciting time for the market with numerous opportunities on the horizon.”