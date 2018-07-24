Armada targets global growth

A Falmouth-based marine company is looking to accelerate its global growth following an MBO last year.

Over the past six months, hydraulics specialist Armada Engineering has been strengthening its team and has expanded its core range of services.

This week it launched a new web site and announced it had secured official dealership status for leading brands John Deere, Yanmar and Shire.

MD Joff Collins said: “Over the years, we have been involved in a number of ground-breaking projects, across sectors as diverse as superyachts, commercial shipping, marine renewables, oil & gas, and military vessels.

“Taking superyachts as just one example, we designed the hydraulic starting system for the world’s fastest superyacht, which is owned by the Aga Khan. There is huge potential for our business to expand its superyacht customer base across Europe and further afield.

“We have really only scratched the surface of what could be achieved. This new website is just one part of a major new push to get our message out to a global audience.”