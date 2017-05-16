Pendennis Shipyard has won the Best Refit category at the World Superyacht Awards in Florence.

Penennis took the accolade for its work on the 85.6m Aquila, which it completed last summer after a one-year programme of improvements, involving suppliers from across the world.

Structural changes included removing the dip-pool from the aft sun deck, replacing it with a disco bar and professional DJ booth, and further installing a larger glass-sided jacuzzi pool on the front sun deck. Other key works included a full reconfiguration of the owners deck and the addition of a cinema on the main deck.

Mike Carr, Joint MD at Pendennis, said: “We would first off like to thank the owners for entrusting the Pendennis team with such a wonderful project, we relish such complex projects as it enables us to apply our broad experience from over 29-years of refit programmes.

“Aquila being pronounced as ‘Best Refit’ is reflective of the diverse and knowledgeable skill-base that we have within the company’s 380+ workforce. We are very proud of this award, and to be aligned with the very best superyacht projects from around the globe.”