Best fish and chips in the UK

It’s official. The best fish and chip restaurant in the UK can be found in Cornwall.

The Harbour Lights in Falmouth scooped the ultimate accolade – Independent Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year – at the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards, organised by Seafish.

Commenting on the win after receiving the trophy from awards host, Nigel Barden, voice of food and drink on BBC Radio 2, shop owner Peter Fraser, said: “We’re absolutely blown away to be named the winner of this award – our incredible team deserves a huge pat on the back!

“We’ve been open every day of the week, lunchtime and evenings, for the past 17 years, and have never stopped trying to find ways to improve the business.”