Strong times for Happy Days

A Cornish nursery provider has retained its fourth place on the list of the top 20 largest nursery chains in the country.

Happy Days currently runs 21 settings and on those which are eligible for an Ofsted rating, 100% have been given the rating of Outstanding and Good.

This recognition, from industry publication Nursery World, comes at the end of a busy 12 months for the nursery chain. Happy Days opened three nurseries last year all within three months of each other, including a 100-place setting in Swindon and two new purpose-built settings in Bath and Weston super Mare.

Director of childcare & education for Happy Days, Jo Beighton, said: “We are thrilled to continue to be nationally recognised as one of the top five companies in the country to provide outstanding care and education.

“We are incredibly proud of our staff teams who remain a critical factor with their commitment and enthusiasm to make every child’s journey, in a Happy Days Nursery, outstanding. Everyone within the company plays an important and positive contribution to gain Ofsted recognition through Outstanding judgements and we look forward to further achievements over the next twelve months.”