Crowdfunding campaign raises £413k

Cornwall-based dairy-free ice cream brand Coconuts Naturally closed a successful Seedrs crowdfunding campaign in less than two weeks with a total investment of £413k from 475 investors.



The company had originally sought £100k and hit that target within 48 hours, even ahead of the public campaign.

Based on a pre-money valuation of £1.35 million, the crowdfunding campaign set out to secure investment to fund the expanding team, generate further brand marketing, and build working capital.



Coconuts Naturally appeared on TV’s Dragons’ Den last year with Jenny Campbell offering £75k capital which was subsequently turned down, largely due to securing a major listing in one of the UK’s leading supermarkets across 600 stores.

Cecily Mills, founder of Coconuts Naturally, commented: “We launched our campaign very confident in our investment proposition, but the level of interest certainly surpassed our expectations.

“It’s a great vote of confidence in the business and of course we are delighted, especially to have completely the funding round so quickly.

“We’re very pleased to have a range of investors on board who believe in our business and can ultimately share in our success.”