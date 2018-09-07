New funding to develop leaders

CCB Training has revealed details of a new part-funded leadership training course.

CCB Training, part of the Cornwall College Group, is the project lead and along with its delivery partner will receive up to £1.5 million of funding from the European Social Fund.

The funding will be used to provide leadership training for those employed in private and public sectors across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, as well as specific opportunities for women in business to work together.

According to Sally McAuley, head of business and professional at CCB Training, the Developing Leaders project is an “opportunity not to be missed”.

“This exciting project will not only develop skills for those taking their first steps onto the leadership ladder but also provide opportunities for those operating at a strategic level to work together with other senior leaders across the region,” she said.

Developing Leaders project offers a suite of programmes that can be accredited from Level 2 to Level 5 by the Institute of Leadership & Management (ILM) or Chartered Management Institute (CMI). All courses are 80% funded subject to criteria.

Courses available include: Leading a Team Level 2 CMI Award, starting November7 in Truro; Mentoring as a Leader Level 2 ILM Award, starting in 2019; Leadership Essentials Level 3 CMI Award starting October 2 in Truro; Leading with Integrity Level 5 ILM Certificate, starting November 6 in Truro; and Strategic Leaders course starting in February.

For more details and to book email hello@ccbtraining.co.uk or visit www.ccbtraining.co.uk.