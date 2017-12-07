Festive award win for Primrose Herd

Cornish producer, Primrose Herd, has been recognised festive range of pork products.

Back in October, the National Federation of Meat and Food Traders (NFMFT) asked the country’s top butchers and meat producers to submit their favourite Christmas products for the first-ever National Festive Meat Products competition.

The results were announced just in time for Christmas, with Redruth family-business Primrose Herd taking two gold awards, four silvers and one bronze.

Owner Sally Lugg said: “We have worked extra-hard to develop our Christmas range… the family recipes for stuffing, chipolatas and pigs in blankets have done us proud in this competition.”

Sally and her husband Bill have been rearing traditional-breed pigs since 1999; they have become known as one of the country’s top artisan food producers thanks to their tried and tested methods.

The Primrose Herd pigs are kept outside as much as possible and their lifestyle and diet is designed for slow, natural growth – this in turn encourages “excellent marbling” in the meat and a “delicious deep flavour”.

Initially selling their pork at various farmers’ markets, the Lugg’s now supply many of Cornwall’s top restaurants, farm shops and delicatessens, and sell the full range of pork products online.