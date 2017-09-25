Cornwall Chamber of Commerce has announced its new line up of Business Partners for 2017/18.

The chamber made the presentation at its monthly breakfast networking event, held at the Penventon.

Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie, said: “Our Business Partners understand the vital role that Cornwall Chamber of Commerce plays in inspiring, connecting and influencing the business community.

“The Business Partners themselves are key players in the Cornish economy and share a desire – and a benefit – in seeing Cornwall prosper. Their financial contribution helps to maintain the chamber’s independence and their involvement adds value to the chamber brand and its weight as the ‘voice of business’ in Cornwall.”

The Business Partners include: