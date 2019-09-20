A Cornish business consultancy has identified Cornwall’s fastest-growing companies.

Bodmin-based Pendleton Global analysed the public accounts of Cornish businesses with at least a £250k turnover and ranked the ten-fastest growing in its report.

According to its findings, interior design company Absolute Interiors is Cornwall’s fastest growing, with a 174% increase in turnover. Water services company Eliquo Hydrok was ranked second with a 150% increase in turnover, while Fred Champion Groundworks was ranked third.

Director Rob Pendleton said: “These businesses – which come from a wide range of industries – are at the heart of the region’s economic success. Some are long established and have been providing employment for hundreds of years. Others are relatively new and look likely to be the engine for the region’s future success.

“We’re proud to be based in Cornwall, alongside these businesses and feel that, in an era of work/life balance, agile working and mental health – that maybe other regions need to look to Cornwall about how to make a success of business, work and life.

“The stunning growth achieved by these companies shows what is possible – with the top two more than doubling their revenues in just one year. They are a great example to the county and beyond.”

Pendleton Global Top 10 Fastest Growing Companies

Absolute Interiors (Cornwall Ltd) (Interior design)

Eliquo Hydrok Limited (Water services)

Fred Champion Groundworks Limited (Groundworks)

Teagle Holdings Limited (Farm machinery)

H R Jasper & Son Limited (Supplier of lamb)

Seasalt Limited (Clothing company)

WH Bond & Sons Limited (Farming and timber)

M.A. Grigg (Agricultural) Limited (Retailer)

Digital Peninsula Network Limited (IT sector members network)