There has been a management buyout (MBO) at one of the south west’s leading firms of chartered surveyors.

The MBO at RTP Surveyors sees founder Richard Thomas become a consultant, handing the managerial reins over to colleagues Martin Winchester, Martyn Middlewick, Richard Collett and John Darbyshire.

Thomas established RTP Surveyors more than 30 years ago and has since grown the practice into a team of over 20 covering the south west from offices in Falmouth and Bodmin and now, following the MBO, Plymouth.

“Richard is a brilliant leader, surveyor and designer and clients love working with him – so we don’t want him to do anything rash like retiring,” said RTP director John Darbyshire.

“As a consultant he will continue his project work while we make sure that RTP continues to thrive and grow.”

RTP Surveyors’ portfolio includes a variety of large and small private and corporate clients across the west country, with projects ranging from the preservation of listed buildings for the National Trust to homeowners requiring a garage conversion.