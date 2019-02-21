Proper Cornish at Dubai tradeshow

Proper Cornish has been among the exhibitors seeking new international trade ties this week at the world’s largest food and drink trade show.

Now in its 24th year, the five-day Gulfood exhibition in Dubai attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year and features 5,000 food & drink exhibitors from around the world.

The Bodmin bakery has been working with Government trade advisers to develop its export activity as part of the Food is GREAT campaign – a cross-departmental initiative between the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and the Department for International Trade (DIT).

It is exhibiting at this year’s Gulfood after receiving a grant through DIT’s Tradeshow Access Programme. The business is using Gulfood as an opportunity to carry out on-the-ground market research, promote itself to potential new overseas partners, and visit an existing overseas customer in Dubai.

Paul Shand, DIT’s head of exports in the south west, said: “In the year to September 2018, exports of food and drink from the south west grew 4.3% on the previous 12 months to £831 million – a clear sign of the demand for our produce overseas.

“Trade shows like Gulfood are great way for local companies interested in starting or growing their exports to meet potential new partners and distributors face-to-face and gain direct experience of market opportunities.”