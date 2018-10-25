Harbour Brewing has opened the doors to its new research and development facility, featuring a wealth of new equipment designed to expand the brewery’s capacity and capabilities.

The new site will be used to develop a range of experimental and limited-run beers that will utilise fruit from the on-site orchard, foraged herbs, and native yeasts.

The project is being headed up by former Redchurch and Beavertown head brewer James Rylance.

He said: “For anyone like me – with a passion for pushing the boundaries of beer and experimenting with new flavours – this new project is a dream. We’re surrounded by some of the best ingredients I’ve ever encountered, growing wild in the fields and hedgerows, and have planted lots of additional herbs on the land.

“The new kit includes one of the country’s only mobile coolships, so we can now cultivate wild yeast from anywhere – whether that’s beneath a blossom-covered apple tree, or in a grassy paddock. The result is beer that we can truly call our own – with flavours unique to this spot in Cornwall, impossible to replicate anywhere else in the world.”

The new site features a large storage facility to help meet the increasing demand for Harbour’s products, as well as the business’ first tasting room with extensive outdoor space for large-scale tasting events.

MD Eddie Lofthouse added: “This project has been on our wish list for some time, so it’s brilliant to see it come to fruition.”