Buttermilk in the pink

Fudge fans will be in the pink to hear about the launch of a new flavour from Cornish confectioner Buttermilk.

The family-run firm has joined forces with Pinkster Gin to create a sharing box of crumbly fudge, flavoured with gin-soaked raspberries.

Pinkster founder Stephen Marsh has long been a Buttermilk fan having visited the well-known Padstow shop as a child in the 1970s while on holiday. Years later, by happy coincidence, Buttermilk approached the Cambridge-based gin connoisseur, suggesting that its inebriated British raspberries, known as Boozy Berries, would be an ideal addition to the range.

Tracy McDonnell Goad, director of Buttermilk, said: “Fudge and gin is a match made in heaven, making it two treats in one, so we are delighted to collaborate with another craft producer to create this scrumptious indulgence.

“The famous Pinkster raspberries have given the fudge a beautiful fruity flavour and everyone who has tasted the fudge so far, agrees with Stephen that it evokes lazy summer days on holiday on the Cornish coast.”