Buttermilk makes the grade

Buttermilk has been awarded an AA grade BRC Certification.

The BRC certification, a globally-recognised food safety standard accreditation, sets the standards in food production across product safety, integrity, legality and quality.

Last year, the family-run Cornish confectioner received an A grade accreditation for its production facility in Bodmin. Since then the team at Buttermilk has worked to ensure that these standards are consistently met while also working towards a ‘gluten-free’ accreditation. Later this year, the factory will also produce a range of dairy free lines.

Buttermilk MD, Tracy McDonnell Goad, said: “We are constantly growing and innovating so it’s wonderful that there is an industry-wide accreditation to work to. Receiving this accreditation again with an improved grading is wonderful recognition of the team’s hard work and dedication.”

Buttermilk produces more than 60 confectionery products which it sells through its shops in Padstow and Port Isaac in Cornwall, plus nationally in selected supermarkets.