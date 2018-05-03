Cornish brewery Harbour Brewing Co will be supplying two of its products to Market Halls Fulham, a new community hub dedicated to home grown food and drink, due to open this month.

In a deal facilitated by distributer Kicking Horse, Harbour will be supplying two draft beers: Daymer Extra Pale Ale, and Market Helles, a lager created specifically for Market Halls.

Market Halls is a group of community-minded property investors and restaurateurs, aiming to “redefine the British concept of food halls” by turning unloved public spaces with special architectural or historic interest, public again. The first site is due to open this month, in the former entrance hall of the Edwardian Underground station in Fulham Broadway.

Market Halls Fulham will feature nine kitchens, a deli, a coffee shop, bar, and a large communal dining area for more than 200 people.

Harbour Brewing MD Eddie Lofthouse commented: “We bought in to the Market Halls concept as soon as we heard about it. It’s a style of eating and drinking that hasn’t been seen on this scale in the UK for some time, and it’s a great opportunity to get a wide variety of quality producers in front of customers in a special environment.”

Two further Market Halls sites are due to open in London this year. The first will be at Victoria’s Terminus Place, with 14 kitchens and seating for 300. This will be followed by the flagship venue, opening in the West End in the autumn. Situated in the former BHS building just off Oxford Street, Market Halls West End will be the largest food hall in the UK.

Harbour Brewing supplies a wide variety of London-based restaurants, including the Hawksmoor Group, Jason Atherton’s The Social Company, Blacklock, and two Michelin-starred The Ledbury.