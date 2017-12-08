Dignitaries gather for college opening

The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall and dignitaries from across Cornwall came together recently for the official opening ceremony of Callywith College in Bodmin, which has been delivered in association with Truro and Penwith College.

The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall, Colonel Edward Bolitho OBE, was joined by two of the college’s first student ambassadors to pull the ribbon and unveil the plaque to officially open Callywith College.

The trio was joined by dignitaries from across Cornwall to mark the special occasion including representatives from Cornwall Council, Bodmin town councillors, Scott Mann MP for North Cornwall, senior representatives, governors and trustees from Truro and Penwith College and Callywith College, Kier construction and local community groups.

Welcoming guests to the college, Callywith Principal Mark Wardle said: “The opening of the college is a significant moment in the lives of young people living in north and east Cornwall and the opening ceremony has given us the opportunity to thank all of the people involved in making the college come to life and to celebrate this fantastic new facility.

“We are all very proud of what has been achieved so far and look forward to making a real contribution to the community.”