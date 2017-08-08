All set for Callywith College opening

The keys to the new Callywith College, opening in Bodmin next month, have officially been handed over, signalling the completion of the College’s Temple and Fox buildings.

Callywith principal Mark Wardle and assistant principals Jon Grey and Lucy Maggs were on hand to accept the keys from Kier Construction Operations Director Brian Rice, pre-construction manager Chris Couch and project manager Steve Lee.

With doors now officially open and access given to Callywith College staff, finishing touches will be made to classrooms, learning spaces and common areas in time for the first intake of students in September.

Members of the public will be able to get a first look inside at the College’s open event on August 19 from 10am-3pm as well as get a first opportunity to meet teaching staff, hear from the principal and discover more about the College.

Wardle said: “We are delighted to celebrate the handover of the campus. The Temple and Fox buildings and state-of-the-art 3G sports pitch will provide our students with an exciting and vibrant learning environment.

“Kier Construction have done a fantastic job and we look forward to the completion of the Garrow sports building in October 2017.”