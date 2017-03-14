RGB snaps up Bodmin merchant

RGB Building Supplies acquired Bodmin builders merchant, TecBuild.

The mixed merchant supplies a wide range of building materials, landscaping goods, decorating materials and damp proofing products.

Having operated in Devon, Cornwall and Somerset for over 160 years, RGB has grown to become one of the leading independent builders merchants in the south west and, with the addition of the Bodmin branch, it is now operating out of 19 locations.

TecBuild’s former owners, Phil and Jo Northey, will continue to be involved in the business and all staff remain at the branch.

Kevin Fenlon, CEO at RGB Building Supplies, commented: “We’re delighted to have opened in Bodmin. Phil and Jo Northey, with the help of branch manager, Steve Best, and the great team at Bodmin, have done an excellent job of developing the branch and growing a loyal customer base.

“We’re pleased they will continue to be an important part of the business. The acquisition of TecBuild enables us to bring the RGB offering to a new customer base and we look forward to being part of the Bodmin business community.”