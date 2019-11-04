A major new development is under way to upgrade facilities at the Penryn campus of Falmouth University and the University of Exeter.

Midas Construction has started work on the £4.4 million design and build project which is part of the Penryn Campus Future Spaces Plan.

The scheme will see the extension of the Stannary restaurant and bar, creating a new social study space; and the extension of academic spaces, primarily the four-storey Daphne Du Maurier building which currently houses teaching rooms, laboratories, the Camborne School of Mines and the Centre of Ecology and Conservation.

The project, due for completion in late spring 2020, is being carried out for customer, Falmouth Exeter Plus, which manages and delivers services at Falmouth, Penryn and Truro Campuses on behalf of Falmouth University and the University of Exeter.

Mike Borkowski, business development director at Midas Construction, said: “We are thrilled to see work beginning on this exciting new project for the Penryn Campus. The new buildings will be a high-quality addition to the learning and social spaces for students of Falmouth and Exeter universities, providing a first-rate educational environment.”