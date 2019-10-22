Spanish and Italian sailors are set to experience the quality of Cockwells Modern & Classic Boatbuilding’s bespoke boats having placed a raft of orders for Duchy Motor Launches at this year’s Southampton Boat Show.

This year, Cockwells presented an even broader range of customisations of its Duchy 35, which won the Wheelhouse and Cockpit Cruisers category of Motor Boat & Yachting magazine’s 2018 Motor Boat of the Year Awards, including a twin-cabin model that revolutionises layout, look and ease of use.

MD, Dave Cockwell, said: “We received so many enthusiastic reactions from visitors to our stand who did not expect to find such a spacious second cabin in the Duchy 35, and who were impressed by the effectiveness of the gyro stabiliser when we rocked the boat and suddenly switched it on.

“There is no doubt that the word is out about the style and seakeeping of our luxury Duchy Motor Launches, and it is especially pleasing to see an increase in international sales during this time of political uncertainty.”

Meanwhile, at the Monaco Yacht Show, Cockwells launched the innovative Air-Sport 7.0, which combines all the practical attributes of a RIB with the style and luxury of an open limousine.

“The Air-Sport 7.0 attracted a great deal of attention from superyacht owners, owner’s reps, captains and project managers who were looking for a head-turning open sports tender with all-round seating, sun pads and other luxurious touches to double-up as a functional crew launch and complement their smart limousines,” added Cockwell.

“We received a lot of positive feedback about the styling, layout and dual functionality; arranged a series of sea trials and now have a number of strong enquiries to follow up from our Mylor HQ.”