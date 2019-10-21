Getting ready for Brexit

The Growth Hub is running a series of FREE 1-2-1 business support sessions this week as part of the Government’s ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign. The sessions offer businesses the opportunity to explore how Brexit may impact them and to help them navigate the information and support available.

The sessions are running from tomorrow until Friday 25th October and will be held in Hayle, Pool and St Austell.

View all the sessions here https://www.ciosgrowthhub.com/events-diary/

Tuesday 22 Oct

Hayle https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/77483911465

St Austell https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/77486890375

Wednesday 23 Oct

Pool https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/77489070897

Thursday 24 Oct

Pool https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/77490224347

Friday 25 Oct

Pool https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/77490826147

St Austell https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/77491243395