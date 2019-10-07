Aerohbub Sector 2 opens

A new flagship gateway development at the entrance to Aerohub Business Park, at Cornwall Airport Newquay, has enjoyed a double celebration with an event to mark its official opening and news that almost three-quarters of the units have been let or are under offer.

Sector 2 has been developed by Cornwall Council and co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and offers high-quality office and light industrial space on a leasehold basis.

It is the latest in a series of developments owned by Cornwall Council and operated by Cornwall Development Company which have been brought together to be marketed nationally and internationally through a newly-launched website www.choosecornwall.co.uk.

Sector 2’s strategic location makes it particularly attractive to businesses looking to make the most of excellent connectivity, its position within one of the UK’s largest designated Enterprise Zones and proximity to Cornwall Airport Newquay, earmarked as Europe’s first horizontal launch Spaceport for small satellites.

Already, all of the eight industrial units and three of the nine new offices are either let or under offer with businesses spanning a number of sectors including specialist electronics manufacturing.

The project was made possible by a £3.1 million investment by Cornwall Council and a further £4.3 million from ERDF, via the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Programme.

Officially opening Sector 2, Cllr Bob Egerton, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for culture, economy and planning, said he was delighted with the strong interest received from businesses wanting to be part of the development.

“Sector 2 is an excellent example of the way Cornwall Council is investing alongside the Growth Programme and other partners to provide new workspace that can attract and create those skilled, well-paid jobs that we need, and to foster growing businesses,” he said.

“The early success of the development demonstrates that there is strong interest from companies looking to develop and grow in Cornwall and that if you provide high quality workspace in the right location, businesses will come and create jobs.”

Sector 2 is part of a suite of new high-quality business premises and plots across Cornwall that are owned by Cornwall Council and managed by Cornwall Development Company on its behalf. The aim is to provide new workspace that can support skilled, well-paid jobs and help meet the Growth Programme’s aim of delivering smart, sustainable and inclusive growth.

Other developments include the Enterprise Space for Advanced Manufacturing (ESAM) near St Austell; the Marine Renewables Business Park West at Hayle, and its sister development, Marine Renewables Business Park East, at Tolvaddon, near Pool.

Mike King, MD of Cornwall Development Company, added: “In recent years Cornwall Council and the EU-funded Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Programme have partnered to invest more than £20 million in delivering high quality workspace and development plots for business, especially in growth sectors like aerospace and marine energy.

“With Sector 2 at Aerohub now complete and open, ESAM near St Austell attracting occupiers and plans for the second phase of the Marine Renewables Business Park at Hayle, we have a strong portfolio now brought together under a single banner and offering inward investors the perfect location to build their businesses in Cornwall.”