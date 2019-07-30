Tregenna Castle has become the latest tourism business to partner with Cornwall Air Ambulance to help raise funds for the lifesaving charity.

The 240-year-old resort, located in St Ives, has pledged to raise £10,000 for the helicopter service over the next year. As part of the fundraising, five members of staff from the hotel will be taking part in the CAAT Skydive in August.

James Parker, operations director at Tregenna Castle, said: “Tregenna Castle is proud to be corporate partners with Cornwall Air Ambulance. Our employees are aiming to raise funds in excess of £10,000 over the next 12 months. We are aiming to reach this target by a number of initiatives, such as online donations from our customers at the time of booking accommodation, donation buckets around the resort, a golf day, donation envelopes in our guest bedrooms plus other events throughout the year.

“We are very pleased to be supporting the vital work that Cornwall Air Ambulance does and especially bearing in mind that 15% of their missions are for tourists visiting our beautiful county.”

In 2018, Cornwall Air Ambulance went to the aid of 161 visitors to the county. Thirty of these were to help children in need of urgent medical care.

Stephanie Bray, corporate fundraising officer for Cornwall Air Ambulance, said: “As a charity, Cornwall Air Ambulance relies on donations to fly. Now we are coming into peak summer season, it’s fantastic to have a hotel as well-known as Tregenna Castle spreading awareness about the work we do. It’s so great to have support from the whole team there and we look forward to working with them over the next year.”